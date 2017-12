WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday that it would require TransDigm Group Inc to divest two businesses the organization acquired from Takata Corp.

The department, in a statement, said the move was necessary because the $90 million deal would have eliminated TransDigm’s most significant competitor in the airplane restraint system field. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey)