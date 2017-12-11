FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Transurban Group to raise $1.43 bln through equity offer
December 11, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia's Transurban Group to raise $1.43 bln through equity offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Transurban Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would raise about A$1.9 billion ($1.43 billion) through an equity offer to fund its West Gate Tunnel Project.

The company said in a statement it would carry out the capital raising at an offer price of A$11.40 per new security in a three for 37 entitlement offer.

The company added that it had closed the contract with the Victorian State Government to build, toll and operate the West Gate Tunnel Project till 2045. ($1 = 1.3287 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
