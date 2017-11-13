FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Travelers say it in "right spot" for cyber insurance exposure
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 4:54 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Insurer Travelers say it in "right spot" for cyber insurance exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc is “just in the right spot” for managing its exposure to the cyber insurance market, the head of its specialty insurance practice said on Monday.

Insurer Travelers knows it could do more business in the market, said Thomas Kunkel, president of bond and specialty insurance for Travelers, during a call with investors on Monday.

“It would not be hard,” Kunkel said. “But we feel like this is the right place for us at this point in time,” Kunkel said, adding that the company must be “respectful and prudent” about its evolving cyber insurance exposures. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.