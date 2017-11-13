Insurer Travelers say it in "right spot" for cyber insurance exposure

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc is “just in the right spot” for managing its exposure to the cyber insurance market, the head of its specialty insurance practice said on Monday.

Insurer Travelers knows it could do more business in the market, said Thomas Kunkel, president of bond and specialty insurance for Travelers, during a call with investors on Monday.

“It would not be hard,” Kunkel said. “But we feel like this is the right place for us at this point in time,” Kunkel said, adding that the company must be “respectful and prudent” about its evolving cyber insurance exposures. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, Editing by Franklin Paul)