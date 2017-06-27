Britain's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM man as chairman

June 27 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, named Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings and packaging group Rexam, as its chairman with effect from November.

Chambers will succeed Robert Walker, who will retire in November after almost eight years in the post.

Chambers, who will join Travis Perkins as chairman designate on Sept. 1, is currently a member of Britain's Takeover Panel and chairman designate at miner Anglo American.

Anglo American appointed Chambers in June to succeed John Parker and carry on with its overhaul. Chambers will join as non-executive director and chairman designate on Sept. 1 before becoming chairman on Nov. 1, Anglo said then.

Before serving as chairman of ARM and Rexam until 2016, Chambers, aged 61, was a non-executive director at British retailer Tesco until 2015 and was previously a top executive at glassmakers Pilkington and its subsequent parent Nippon Sheet Glass. He began his career at oil major Shell as a chemical engineer. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)