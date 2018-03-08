FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
March 8, 2018 / 12:24 AM / 2 days ago

Former Uber CEO Kalanick to start fund called '10100'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Travis Kalanick, the former Uber chief executive, announced on Wednesday in a Twitter post that he is going to start an investment fund called 10100.

Former Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick leaves the San Francisco federal court during a Waymo-Uber autonomous car secrets trial in San Francisco, California, U.S., February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jane Lee

The overarching theme of the new fund, pronounced “ten-one-hundred”, will be to invest in real estate, ecommerce and emerging innovation in China and India, Kalanick said in a tweet.

The fund will oversee for-profit investments as well as non-profit work and focus on education and future of cities, Kalanick said. (bit.ly/2Fqtq3M)

Twitter was abuzz with speculation behind the meaning of the new fund’s name.

One user suggested that it could be a reference “Googol” or “10 to the power 100.”

Kalanick was not immediately available to respond to additional queries regarding his new venture.

Kalanick, co-founder the San Francisco-based ride hailing startup Uber, resigned in June under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.