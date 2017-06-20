U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts lowest in two months -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish narrowed to its tightest since mid-April, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday. Investors scaled back their bearish bond bets as the recent softening in inflation data has raised doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again by year-end after it raised them last week, analysts said. Short investors, or those who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, outnumbered long investors who said they were holding more longer-dated bonds than their benchmarks by 7 points on June 19. This resulted in the fewest net shorts since April 17, J.P. Morgan said. Last week, net shorts totaled 18 points, which was the most since Dec. 12, 2016, J.P. Morgan said. On Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.177 percent, down from 2.207 percent a week ago, according to Reuters data. The drop in longer-dated yield followed the Fed's widely expected increase of key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent last Wednesday, marking the fourth rate hike since December 2015. J.P. Morgan surveyed clients that included bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds. Their active clients included market makers and hedge funds. Below is the latest J.P. Morgan survey of its Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position June 19 18 57 25 -7 June 12 9 64 27 -18 Active clients June 19 20 60 20 0 June 12 10 40 50 -40 *positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)