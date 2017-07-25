U.S. longer-dated bond longs hits one-month high -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - The number of investors who are bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose to the highest in a month ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, JPMorgan's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. Fed policymakers were widely expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged at 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, but may signal they are prepared to begin shrinking the U.S. central bank's $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year. Longer-dated Treasury yields have risen since Monday on rising stock prices and higher European yields. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level in a week early on Tuesday. The share of long investors, or those who said they were holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, increased to 18 percent, the most since June 26. Last week, the share of long investors was 14 percent. At 10:01 a.m. (1401 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.305 percent, up from 2.263 percent a week ago. It hit a one-week high of 2.307 percent earlier on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. JPMorgan surveyed clients that included bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds. Their active clients included market makers and hedge funds. Below includes the latest JPMorgan survey results of its Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position July 24 18 57 25 -7 July 17 14 66 20 -6 July 10 9 59 32 -23 July 3 11 57 32 -21 June 26 23 50 27 -4 Active clients July 24 20 60 20 0 July 17 20 70 10 10 July 10 20 60 20 10 July 3 20 50 30 -10 June 26 20 50 30 -10 *positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)