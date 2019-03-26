Investors reduce bullish bets on U.S. Treasuries - survey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bond investors scaled back their bullish bets on longer-dated U.S. government debt as the bond market rallied last week after the Federal Reserve hinted no rate hikes in 2019 and the yield curve inverted, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday.

The margin of investors who said they were “long,” or hold more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, over those who said they were “short,” or hold fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 5 percentage points from 9 percentage points a week ago, according to the survey.