Net shorts on U.S. longer-dated bonds hit record high -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who said they had fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks over those who held more longer-dated bonds than their benchmarks rose to a record high, JPMorgan Chase & Co's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. Investors have reduced their bond holdings in recent days after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week the U.S. central bank remains on its gradual rate hike path even as inflation has been stuck below its 2-percent goal, analysts said. U.S. President Donald Trump's introduction of his tax plan also raised speculation whether it will increase the government's deficit and its borrowing to finance it, they said. The share of investors who said they were "short" longer-dated Treasuries rose to 44 percent from 30 percent a week earlier. The share of them who said they were "long" fell to 5 percent from 11 percent. The net shorts grew to a record peak of 39 percent from 19 percent the previous week, JP Morgan said. Among active clients which include market makers and hedge funds, a record 70 percent of them said they were short longer-dated U.S. bonds, while none of them said they were long. A week ago, 30 percent of them were short and 20 percent were long. At 9:10 a.m. (1310 GMT), the 10-year yield was up 1.5 basis points at 2.352 percent, which was below 2.371 percent, its highest in about 12 weeks reached on Monday. A week ago, the 10-year yield was 2.229 percent. JPMorgan surveyed clients including bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge funds. The chart below displays the latest survey results of JPMorgan's Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position Oct. 2 5 51 44 -39 Sept. 25 11 59 30 -19 Sept. 18 16 61 23 -7 Sept. 11 9 64 27 -18 Sept. 5 7 66 27 -20 Aug. 28 7 75 18 -11 Aug. 21 7 70 23 -16 Active clients Oct. 2 0 30 70 -70 Sept. 25 20 50 30 -10 Sept. 18 10 70 20 -10 Sept. 11 0 90 10 -10 Sept. 5 0 80 20 -20 Aug. 28 0 90 10 -10 Aug. 21 0 90 10 -10 * NOTE: Positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)