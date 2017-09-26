Neutral investors on longer-dated bonds fewest in six weeks -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The share of investors who said they were holding longer-dated Treasuries equal to their benchmarks shrank from last week to its smallest in six weeks, JPMorgan Chase & Co's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. The move came after the Federal Reserve last week signaled it may raise interest rates at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting and ongoing tensions between North Korea, and the United States and its allies. At 10:13 a.m. (1413 GMT), the 10-year yield was up 2 basis points at 2.237 percent. A week ago, it was 2.243 percent. Meanwhile, the share investors surveyed who said they held fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks grew to 30 percent, matching the level last seen on Aug. 14. JPMorgan surveyed clients including bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge funds. The chart below displays the latest survey results of JPMorgan's Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position Sept. 25 11 59 30 -19 Sept. 18 16 61 23 -7 Sept. 11 9 64 27 -18 Sept. 5 7 66 27 -20 Aug. 28 7 75 18 -11 Aug. 21 7 70 23 -16 Aug. 14 11 59 30 -19 Active clients Sept. 25 20 50 30 -10 Sept. 18 10 70 20 -10 Sept. 11 0 90 10 -10 Sept. 5 0 80 20 -20 Aug. 28 0 90 10 -10 Aug. 21 0 90 10 -10 Aug. 14 10 70 20 -10 * NOTE: Positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)