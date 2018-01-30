FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 9:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia's Treasury Wine H1 profit jumps on strong Asian demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian winemaker Treasury Wine Estates said on Wednesday that its half-year profit rose 37.4 percent, supported by strong demand in Asia.

Net profit after tax for the half-year ended Dec. 31 rose to A$187.2 million ($151.3 million) from A$136.2 million a year ago, the company said.

The world’s biggest listed stand-alone winemaker declared an interim dividend of 15 cents per share, up from 13 cents a share a year earlier.

$1 = 1.2375 Australian dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft

