LPC: TriMark USA buyout backed by US$800m loan package

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners will use roughly US$800 million of term loans to partially fund its purchase of US restaurant equipment and supplies distributor TriMark USA, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Centerbridge is buying South Attleboro, Massachusetts-based TriMark from Warburg Pincus, which has owned the asset since 2014. The acquisition, announced on August 1, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

Barclays, Jefferies, Nomura and Citizens Bank are providing committed financing, said two of the sources. Barclays will lead marketing efforts for the debt. The sources asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The loans will offer lenders first and second recovery priority in the event of default, the two sources said. They will be split between a US$560m senior tranche and a US$235m junior tranche, one of the sources said.

Jefferies and a representative for Centerbridge declined to comment. TriMark, Barclays, Nomura and Citizens did not respond to requests for comment.

The financing will put TriMark’s leverage at around six and a half times, based on approximately US$125m of last 12 months’ Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for costs savings Centerbridge expects to achieve from the acquisition.

The transaction is valued at roughly US$1.265bn. Centerbridge will make an additional US$50m payment to Warburg Pincus once it earns a two and a half times return on its investment, one of the sources said. The purchase price will also include tax assets valued at US$35m, according to the source.

That translates to an enterprise value multiple of just over 10 times the Ebitda figure. The company will be capitalized with equity around 40% of the purchase price.

TriMark made three acquisitions within the past 14 months, including R.W. Smith & Co, Adams-Burch and Hockenbergs Food Service Equipment & Supply. The deals added distribution channels in Souther California, the Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest, respectively.

TriMark is currently rated B3 by Moody’s Investors Service and B by Standard & Poor’s. (Reporting by Andrew Berlin; Editing By Michelle Sierra)