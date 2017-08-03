FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 2:16 AM / 7 days ago

REFILE-Genesis Energy to buy Tronox's alkali business for $1.3 bln

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped currency symbol in paragraph 1)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy said it will buy Tronox Ltd's alkali chemicals business, the world's largest producer of natural soda ash, for about $1.33 billion in cash.

Genesis also said it received binding commitments from investment vehicles affiliated with KKR Global Infrastructure Investors II LP and GSO Capital Partners LP for the purchase of about $750 million of 8.75 percent Class A Convertible Preferred Units.

KKR and GSO will buy about 22.2 million units at $33.71 each, Genesis said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

