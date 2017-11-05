FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he spoke to Saudi King about Aramco, 'they will consider' using U.S. exchanges
November 5, 2017 / 4:55 AM / a day ago

Trump says he spoke to Saudi King about Aramco, 'they will consider' using U.S. exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who arrived in Japan on Sunday, said he spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia about listing national oil company Saudi Aramco’s shares in New York and that “they will consider using U.S. exchanges”.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses members of U.S. military services and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) at U.S. Air Force Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The remarks were made aboard Air Force One en route to Japan, where Trump kicks off a 12-day Asian trip during which North Korea is expected to top the agenda in meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other leaders.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Paul Tait

