BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bell Helicopter, part of Textron Inc, on Wednesday reached a deal to sell 50 additional Bell 505 helicopters to Reignwood International, the company said in a news release.

The companies also agreed that Reignwood would serve as the exclusive reseller for the Bell 505 in China.

The deal was witnessed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross during President Donald Trump’s state visit to China, the announcement said.