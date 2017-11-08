FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Commerce Secretary says Trump-Xi talks will address trade imbalances
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 8, 2017 / 9:50 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary says Trump-Xi talks will address trade imbalances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week will focus on addressing trade imbalances between the two countries, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in Beijing on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania visit the Forbidden City with China’s President Xi Jinping and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan in Beijing, China, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ross was speaking at a signing ceremony for commercial deals between the two countries worth about $9 billion that were signed as part of Trump’s visit to China.

Trump has railed against China’s massive trade surplus with the U.S., accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices.

Data released Wednesday showed China’s exports to the U.S. rose 8.3 percent on-year in October, while imports increased 4.3 percent. That resulted in $26.62 billion trade surplus with the U.S. last month, down from a record $28.08 billion in September.

Chinese vice premier Wang Yang said at the ceremony that deals signed between China and U.S. firms will contribute to overall stability between the two countries.

Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.