FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-General Electric says signs $3.5 bln deals for China
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 4:56 AM / a day ago

REFILE-General Electric says signs $3.5 bln deals for China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ‘Electric’ to upper case in headline)

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co signed three commercial deals with Chinese partners worth a total of $3.5 billion on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been looking to stir up U.S.-China trade.

The partnerships were signed in the presence of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, GE said in a statement. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.