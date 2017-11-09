China's Xi: stable development of China-U.S. economic ties to drive global growth

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Continued stable development of China-U.S. economic ties will be a major contributor to global growth, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during meetings with United States President Donald Trump in Beijing.

China and the United States should face economic issues in a forward-looking and constructive way and resolve problems by expanding economic cooperation, Xi said, according to a statement issued by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

China agreed to further lower market entry barriers to its banking, insurance, and securities industries and will gradually reduce vehicle tariffs, the statement said.

U.S. companies announced a slew of deals on Thursday that could be worth as much as $250 billion during Trump’s visit to Beijing. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)