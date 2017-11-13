FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump briefly discussed rights with Philippines' Duterte: White House
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 7:08 AM / a day ago

Trump briefly discussed rights with Philippines' Duterte: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump briefly discussed human rights with Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte in the context of his war on drugs when the two met on Monday, a White House spokeswoman said.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The two also discussed Islamic State, trade and narcotics during the much anticipated meeting on the sidelines of a summit of Asian leaders in Manila. Trump said the two had a “great relationship”.

“Human rights briefly came up in the context of the Philippines’ fight against illegal drugs,” said White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders.

Reporting by Steve Hollamd; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

