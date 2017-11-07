FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea to start talks with U.S. on developing military capabilities
November 7, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a day ago

South Korea to start talks with U.S. on developing military capabilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will immediately start talks with the United States on developing the Asian nation’s military capabilities, including deploying the latest surveillance assets, the South’s presidential office said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in shake hands before the summit meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool

The pact was made during a summit meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Blue House spokesman Yoon Young-chan told a news briefing.

The leaders also agreed to continue joint three-way efforts with Japan for practical responses to North Korean threats, he added.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

