Trump's unannounced visit to DMZ with S.Korea's Moon cancelled due to fog

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned an unannounced visit to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea due to bad weather on Wednesday, the last day of his visit to the South, a spokeswoman said.

In a borrowed U.S. Army jacket to keep warm, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders updates reporters on President Donald Trump's failed attempt, preempted by weather, to visit Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom dividing North Korea and South Korea outside Seoul, South Korea, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump was to have been accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The U.S. president made two attempts to reach the DMZ but was forced to cancel the trip due to fog, she said.