Trump visit could be 'turning point' on North Korea policy, says Moon
#World News
November 7, 2017 / 6:58 AM / in a day

Trump visit could be 'turning point' on North Korea policy, says Moon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea President Moon Jae-in said he hoped a visit by U.S President Donald Trump would be a turning point in efforts to defuse tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program as the two leaders met in Seoul on Tuesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers his speech on the 2018 budget bill during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, November 1, 2017. Yonhap via REUTERS

The state visit in the South Korean capital was billed as an opportunity for Trump and Moon to present a united front, despite differences over how to confront North Korea’s nuclear threat, as well as Trump’s complaints over the two countries’ trade agreements.

Besides vowing to prevent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from developing nuclear weapons and missiles that can effectively strike the mainland United States, Trump has also threatened to pull out of a free trade pact between the two countries.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Seoul bureau; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
