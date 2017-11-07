FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea will be 'front and center' during talks in Seoul, says Trump
November 7, 2017 / 7:28 AM / a day ago

North Korea will be 'front and center' during talks in Seoul, says Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s efforts to advance its nuclear arsenal will be “front and center” during talks with South Korean officials, U.S. President Donald Trump said ahead of the bilateral meetings in Seoul on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in shake hands during a meeting at South Korea’s presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In recent months, Trump has criticized South Korea President Moon Jae-in over his support for diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang – something the U.S. president once called “appeasement” – and has threatened to pull out of a free trade pact between the two countries.

Trump said the talks would also address trade issues, including South Korea’s acquisition of American defense equipment.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Seoul bureau; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
