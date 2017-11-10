FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump sets out strong trade message at Asia-Pacific meeting
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 2 days ago

Trump sets out strong trade message at Asia-Pacific meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump set out a strong message on trade at a meeting of Asia-Pacific countries in Vietnam on Friday, saying the United States could no longer tolerate chronic trade abuses and would insist on fair and equal trade policies.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the final day of the APEC CEO Summit, part of the broader Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, in the central Vietnamese city of Danang November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Anthony Wallace

Trump said the United States was ready to make a bilateral deal with any country in the Indo-Pacific region, but only on the basis of “mutual respect and mutual benefit”.

Although he was addressing a meeting alongside the summit of Asia-Pacific Econoic Cooperation (APEC) leaders, he repeatedly referred to the Indo-Pacific region and mentioned the importance of India in his speech.

Referring to North Korea, he said the region must not be held hostage to a dictator’s “twisted fantasies”.

Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.