Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit of Asia-Pacific leaders
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 2 days ago

Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit of Asia-Pacific leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Vietnam on Friday for a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) nations, the fourth leg of his 12-day Asia trip.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The White House has said Trump will set out a U.S. vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific region” in a speech in the beach resort of Danang.

Trump arrived from China, where he praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping as “highly respected” and Chinese media had declared the visit had set a “new blueprint” for handling U.S.-China relations and differences.

Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
