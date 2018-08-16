Trump's military parade could cost more than $90 million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A military parade requested by U.S. President Donald Trump could cost more than $90 million, a U.S. official said, citing provisional planning figures.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the cost estimate of about $92 million had not yet been approved by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and could still be changed. The parade is expected to take place in November

In February, Trump asked the Pentagon to explore a parade in celebration of American troops, after the Republican president marvelled at the Bastille Day military parade he attended in Paris last year.

Earlier this year, the White House budget chief said the parade would cost U.S. taxpayers between $10 million and $30 million.

A Pentagon memo from March said the parade route would have a “heavy air component at the end of the parade.”

It added that the event would focus on the contributions of the U.S. military throughout history, starting from the American Revolutionary War.

Critics have ridiculed the idea of a costly display of troops and weapons at a time when the Pentagon is struggling to cover the expenses of training, support and personnel.

Military parades in the United States are generally rare. Such parades in other countries are usually staged to celebrate victories in battle or showcase military might.

In 1991, tanks and thousands of troops paraded through Washington to celebrate the ousting of President Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces from Kuwait in the Gulf War.