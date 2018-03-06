Panama court evicts Trump management from hotel: Trump Organization

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - A Panamanian court on Monday ordered the appointment of a temporary third-party administrator to manage the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, the Trump Organization said in a statement.

The Trump Organization, which appears to have lost control of the management of the hotel in a bitter property dispute, at least temporarily, said it was “fully confident” it would prevail in the legal battle.

It added that the spat will ultimately be settled by an arbitration panel under the International Chamber of Commerce.