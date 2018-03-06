FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 12:05 AM / in a day

Panama court evicts Trump management from hotel: Trump Organization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - A Panamanian court on Monday ordered the appointment of a temporary third-party administrator to manage the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, the Trump Organization said in a statement.

The Trump Organization, which appears to have lost control of the management of the hotel in a bitter property dispute, at least temporarily, said it was “fully confident” it would prevail in the legal battle.

It added that the spat will ultimately be settled by an arbitration panel under the International Chamber of Commerce.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
