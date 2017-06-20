FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 months ago

Russia's VTB CEO says knew nothing about Trump and Deutsche Bank ties

1 Min Read

VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin attends a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017.Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of Russia's VTB bank Andrei Kostin told reporters on Tuesday he was not aware about any connections between U.S. President Donald Trump and Deutsche Bank.

"It's the first time that I hear there is a connection between them," he said.

Several Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee sent a letter last month to Deutsche Bank CEO seeking details that might show if Trump's loans for his real estate business were backed by the Russian government.

Reporting Sujata Rao and Dasha Afanasieva; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova

