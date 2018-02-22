FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2018 / 3:55 PM / a day ago

South Africa's Truworths posts flat first-half retail sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - South African clothes retailer Truworths on Thursday reported flat retail sales growth in the first-half, which it blamed on a challenging trading period marred by political uncertainty in its home market.

The company, which also runs the British footwear chain Office, said retail sales for the 26-week period ended Dec. 31 rose to 10.3 billion rand ($884.69 million), from 10.2 billion rand a year ago.

Retailers in South Africa are facing tough trading conditions as consumer sentiment hits multi-year lows and high unemployment and inflation erode disposable incomes in the country’s first recession in eight years.

Diluted headline earnings per share, a widely watched profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off, non-trading items, fell 3 percent to 379.3 cents. ($1 = 11.6425 rand) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.