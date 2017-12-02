Danish insurer Tryg in talks to buy peer Alka

COPENHAGEN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest insurance company Tryg said on Saturday it was in talks about a possible acquisition of its unlisted competitor Alka.

“Tryg is in a dialogue concerning a potential acquisition of Alka,” the company said in a short statement following a report in Danish newspaper Berlingske.

The deal could be worth around 6 billion Danish crowns ($960 million), according to the newspaper. Tryg did not comment on the size of the deal.

($1 = 6.2581 Danish crowns)