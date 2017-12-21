FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tsingtao Brewery's HK shares set to open 6 pct down as Asahi sells stake
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 21, 2017 / 1:35 AM / in 5 days

Tsingtao Brewery's HK shares set to open 6 pct down as Asahi sells stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong shares of Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd are set to open down 6 percent on Thursday after a major Japanese shareholder reached deal to sell its entire stake in China’s second-largest brewer.

The stock is set to open at HK$37.60, the lowest opening since Dec 14. That compared with a 0.1 percent fall in the benchmark index.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd is set to take a large chunk of Tsingtao after Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it would sell its 19.9 percent stake for 106 billion yen ($937 million).

The sale price of HK$27.22 per share represented a 32 percent discount to Tsingtao’s last Hong Kong closing price of HK$40 on Wednesday.

Shares of Fosun are set to open up 1.9 percent.

Reporting by Donny Kwok

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.