a month ago
TSMC posts 8.6 pct y/y fall in Q2 net profit to T$66.27 bln
July 13, 2017 / 5:47 AM / a month ago

TSMC posts 8.6 pct y/y fall in Q2 net profit to T$66.27 bln

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said its second-quarter net profit fell 8.6 percent from the same period a year ago as revenue also fell slightly.

Net profit was T$66.27 billion ($2.19 billion) for the April-June period, down from T$72.51 billion in the year-ago quarter. That compared to the T$68.44 billion average forecast of 22 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

TSMC's revenue in the quarter fell 3.6 percent from the same period a year ago and was off 8.6 percent from the first quarter of this year. ($1 = 30.2730 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

