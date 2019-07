FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, posted on Thursday a 7.6% fall in second-quarter net profit.

TSMC, whose clients include iPhone maker Apple Inc, said April-June profit was T$66.765 billion ($2.15 billion). That compared with the T$65.92 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.