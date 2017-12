Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shipping assets investor Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (IPO-TUF.L) said on Friday it was targeting a fund raise in excess of $100 million from a London listing.

Tufton Oceanic Assets, a fund management firm for the maritime, energy-related, transportation and infrastructure sectors, said it would make an application for admission of its shares to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)