FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Etihad Aviation Group ends talks with TUI AG
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 2 months ago

Etihad Aviation Group ends talks with TUI AG

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) said on Thursday it had terminated talks with TUI AG about a potential joint venture involving the leisure operations of Air Berlin Group and TUIfly.

EAG, the holding company of Abu Dhabi airline Etihad Airways, said it had taken the decision after months of negotiations during which time the two parties had been unable to reach agreement on the nature of such a joint venture.

The leisure operations of Air Berlin Group will continue to operate as a separate business unit under the NIKI brand, it said.

Further details of this structure will be announced in due course by Air Berlin, it said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.