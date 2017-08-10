FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
TUI sticks to FY profit target, sees turnover up 3 pct
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 10, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 4 days ago

TUI sticks to FY profit target, sees turnover up 3 pct

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European tourism group TUI stuck to its profit target for the year as it made a nine-month core profit for the first time and said it expected annual turnover to rise by more than 3 percent.

The group on Thursday reported third quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 221.6 million euros ($260.1 million), giving a total of 7.3 million for the first nine months of the year.

At constant currency and excluding the impact of the later Easter this year, underlying core Q3 earnings were 191 million euros.

It confirmed a target for core earnings to rise by at least 10 percent this year, compared with last year's 1.03 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8520 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.