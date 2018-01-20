REFILE-TUI sees record sales, earnings in 2018-paper

(Removes garble from headline)

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European tourism group TUI expects record earnings this year as sales of package holidays pick up and customers opt for more expensive trips, its Chief Executive told a newspaper.

“Until mid-January we have had the strongest week of bookings in our corporate history, ” Fritz Joussen was quoted as saying by German daily Rheinische Post.

The tour operator is aiming for record sales of package holidays and cruises and expects 2018 revenues to increase by 3 percent compared to 2017, he said.

“We saw our earnings rise by more than ten percent annually over the last three years and aim to continue that in the next three years,” he was quoted as saying.

TUI expected sales per customer and booking to increase to 920 euros from 900 euros currently, driven by artificial intelligence tools that help predict customers’ wishes.

In its 2017 financial year, TUI reported a 12 percent rise in underlying profit and said winter trading was in line with expectations, with Turkey picking up. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by John Stonestreet)