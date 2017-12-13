FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI says Turkey picking up, takes hit from Air Berlin insolvency
December 13, 2017 / 7:13 AM / a day ago

TUI says Turkey picking up, takes hit from Air Berlin insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European tourism group TUI said winter trading was in line with expectations, with Turkey picking up, as it reported a 12 percent rise in underlying profit for its 2017 financial year.

It said, however, that it took a 15 million euro ($17.6 million) hit from the insolvency of Air Berlin, previously Germany’s second largest carrier, due to the need to renegotiate a wet lease agreement it had with the airline.

It reported underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) up 12 percent at constant currency to 1.2 billion euros, having earlier predicted an increase of at least 10 percent. ($1 = 0.8509 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Emma Thomasson)

