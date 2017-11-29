Tullow Oil refinances $2.5 billion credit line

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Africa focused Tullow Oil Plc said on Wednesday it refinanced $2.5 billion of loans borrowed against its oil and gas reserves.

Tullow, which has a market value of around $3.1 billion, had net debt of $3.6 billion as of Oct. 31, racked up during the oil downturn.

Tullow also said it had decided to reduce the commitments of its revolving corporate credit facility to $600 million from $800 million. ($1 = 0.7467 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)