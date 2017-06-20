FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Tullow Oil names Les Wood as finance chief
June 20, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 2 months ago

Tullow Oil names Les Wood as finance chief

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil Plc said it had appointed Les Wood as its finance head, after its Chief Financial Officer Ian Springett stepped down due to ill health.

Tullow, which has production assets in Ghana and exploration acreage in Mauritania, Namibia and Zambia, named Wood, vice president of finance and commercial, as interim chief financial officer in January after Springett took an extended leave of absence for medical treatment.

Wood, who joined Tullow in 2014, previously spent 28 years at BP Plc, including in regional CFO roles in Canada and the Middle East. Springett, also an ex-BP regional finance head, had been in Tullow's top finance job since 2008. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

