Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz speaks with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi during the group photo with Arab leaders, ahead of the 30th Arab Summit in Tunis, Tunisia March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/Pool

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said on Sunday that an Arab League summit being held in Tunis needed to send a message on the importance of establishing a Palestinian state.

Regional and international stability should come through “a just and comprehensive settlement that includes the rights of the Palestinian people and leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Essebsi said.