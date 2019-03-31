World News
March 31, 2019 / 3:51 PM / in 27 minutes

Qatar emir abruptly leaves Arab League summit in Tunisia

1 Min Read

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attends the 30th Arab Summit in Tunis, Tunisia March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Sunday left a summit of Arab leaders in Tunis that had gathered the rulers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar for the first time since Riyadh and its allies imposed a boycott on Doha.

Qatar’s state news agency QNA said Sheikh Tamim had departed Tunisia after attending the opening session of the Arab League summit but did not give a reason why he left the meeting.

Reporting by Eric Knecht in Doha; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

