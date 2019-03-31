Saudi king rejects measures impacting Syrian sovereignty over Golan Heights

An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation point in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

TUNIS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said on Sunday that he “absolutely rejects” any measures that impact on Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Addressing an Arab League summit in Tunis, he also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s position supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation last week recognising the Golan Heights as Israeli, less than four months after recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.