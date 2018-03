TUNIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Tunisia has made progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund over the next tranche in its loan programme and hopes to get a positive assessment later this month, its central bank governor said on Thursday.

The IMF would hopefully give a positive review on March 23, Marouane El Abassi told reporters. (Reporting By Tarek Amara and Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)