TUNIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia will raise some taxes and freeze public sector recruitment to try to reduce the budget deficit to 4.9 percent, an economic adviser to Prime Minister Youssef Chahed told Reuters on Monday.

Tunisia will need about 7.4 billion Tunisian dinars ($3.00 billion) from foreign loans including 1.4 billion dinar from the sale of bonds, Ridha Saidi said. ($1 = 2.4653 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)