FILE PHOTO: A boy holds a picture of presidential candidate Nabil Karoui as he takes part in a rally asking for his release from prison, in front of the courthouse in Tunis, Tunisia, September 3, 2019. The placard reads "Release Nabil Karoui" . REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian appeals court rejected on Friday a request by presidential candidate Nabil Karoui to be released from detention pending the verdict in his trial over allegations of tax fraud and money laundering, his lawyer said.

“He will remain in prison,” the media mogul’s lawyer Kamel Ben Massoud told Reuters.

The presidential election is due to be held on Sunday.