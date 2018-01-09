Tunisia opposition says to step up protests until 2018 budget dropped

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s main opposition party will step up protests until the government drops the “unjust” 2018 budget, its leader said on Tuesday, a day after demonstrations against austerity measures broke out.

Hamma Hammami, leader of Tunisia's Popular Front Party and presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event in the capital Tunis November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anis Mili/Files

“Today we have a meeting with the opposition parties to coordinate our movements, but we will stay on the street and we will increase the pace of the protests until the unjust financial law will be dropped,” Popular Front leader Hamma Hammami told reporters.

The 2018 budget includes price and tax increases effective from Jan 1.