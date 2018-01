TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police on Wednesday night clashed with anti-government protesters in at least five towns including one district of the capital Tunis, witnesses said, in a fourth night of demonstrations against austerity measures.

Tunisian activist speaks in front of anti-government protestors in Tunis, Tunisia, January 10, 2018 in this picture taken from social media. COURTESY OF TWITTER/@FADILALIRIZA/via REUTERS

Police fired teargas to disperse crowds in Tunis and Tebourba, a small town outside the capital where one protestor had been killed in Monday.