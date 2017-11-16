Turkey's bank regulator says asked Oger creditors not to classify debt as 'non-performing'

ISTANBUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking regulator has asked creditors of Oger Telecom to not classify the struggling firm’s debt as “non-performing”, after it missed a third straight repayment, BDDK head Mehmet Ali Akben told Reuters on Thursday.

The request by the BDDK comes after Reuters reported last month that Turkey’s Treasury opted not to grant a request from Oger’s Saudi shareholders to extend a deadline in debt talks.

Oger Telekom owns 55 percent of Turkish fixed-line operator Turk Telekom. Oger took out a $4.75 billion syndicated loan in 2013 as part of a debt refinancing. It has struggled to repay the dollar-denominated debt as a tumbling lira currency has driven up the cost of servicing the loan. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)