Plane skids off Turkish runway on Black Sea coast, passengers unhurt
Asia
Technology
January 14, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Plane skids off Turkish runway on Black Sea coast, passengers unhurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A Pegasus Airlines flight skidded off the runway of a Turkish coastal airport and ended up halfway down a steep slope into the Black Sea, but no passengers or crew were hurt, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Trabzon airport in northeast Turkey. Pictures from the site showed the plane’s nose close to the water’s edge.

Pegasus Airlines said in a statement that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, flying from Ankara to Trabzon, “had a runway excursion incident” as it landed but the 162 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew were unhurt. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Louise Heavens)

